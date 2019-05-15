Yasir Hussain addresses engagement rumours with Iqra Aziz and we are baffled!

Yasir Hussain has become the talk of the town these days, however, for the right or wrong reasons, that is for you to decide.



The actor who has been engulfed in various controversies owing to his insensitive comments targeting certain people have invited severe flak from netizens who have repeatedly slammed him for his crass behaviour.

On the personal front, Yasir is rumoured to be dating popular TV actress Iqra Aziz, who has become quite a sensation herself with drama serials that have taken the world by storm.

While the two have neither denied nor accepted their relationship rumours, they are often seen coming to each other's rescue amidst controversies.

It was only recently that Iqra defended Yasir when he was heavily criticised for degrading the transgender community.

While we don't really know what's cooking between the two actors, it seems like Yasir has given a major hint at his and Iqra's relationship status.







On Tuesday, the 'Naach Na Jaaney' asked his Instagram fans to quiz him about whatever questions they have in mind about him or his career.



One of the questions inquired Yasir to reply with one word for Iqra, to which he replied, "Only One Word?…. Kitaab Na Likh Dun” (Why one word, shouldn’t I write a whole book?)

Not only this, another fan had asked him about his engagement and he replied that he is already engaged!

Whether Yasir meant this as a joke or really spoke the truth is open to speculation.

However, fans think otherwise and are connecting the two statements to prove that Iqra and Yasir might be in a relationship for they have been indulging in some serious PDA lately.







