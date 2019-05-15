Tiger Shroff calls himself a reflection of Hrithik Roshan

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has called himself ‘ghareebo ka Hrithik Roshan’ while sharing his thoughts on how he’s going to face his idol for an upcoming project.



According to sources, the ‘Heropanti’ actor also said that it's a big no to web projects for him right now: “Web is big no for me right now," he said.

The 29-year old further shared that he does not have anything against the web space but nothing can match big screens.

Tiger also praised the other actors' outstanding work on the medium: "I love cinema and I would like to focus on that for now.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ has managed to be the 5th in rank of biggest openers on its first day.

The movie has made Rs5.5 crore on its fourth day of release.