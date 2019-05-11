Armeena Khan slams those barring female doctors from practicing

Undoubtedly one of Pakistan’s most outspoken actor Armeena Rana Khan has landed herself amidst some fuming social media users after she called out those refraining women from practicing after they become doctors.

While the Janaan star may have meant well, her words were largely held against her as netizens were outraged over her statement that ‘looked’ like she was holding women responsible for not practicing medicine in spite of getting degrees.

“85,000 female doctors not practicing after getting an qualification. This is because A: To secure a better marriage proposal. B: Wives are barred from working by their insecure husbands. Is it time to make them pay back the costs so that replacement doctors can be trained?,” she had stated.

Soon after the actor was called out by numerous people pointing out that it’s the men and the toxic mentality Pakistani society is still clinging on to, that disables women from not just fulfilling their dreams but also fails to recognize them as active members of the society.

After her tweet received criticism, Armeena posted a clarification saying: “Continued: Continued: “they should pay it back” by that I mean the guardians making the decisions should be held responsible or the beneficiaries of their qualifications. I say this because women are not free to choose their own careers.”



