Salman Khan will soon become a father: report

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Dabang star Salman Khan, who has never disclosed his marriage plan, is reportedly mulling to embrace fatherhood via surrogacy.

The Internet buzzed with the rumour that Salman Khan has made up his mind to adopt Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's way to become a father.

The actor, who has a close bonding with his nieces and nephews, has finally decided to welcome his own kid to the Khan family through surrogacy, according to Indian media.

The most eligible bachelor of Bollywood, who is fond of children, reportedly would have a child soon via surrogacy, while it is still not clear that when the actor would get married.

Many celebrities from Indian cinema, like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor have opted for surrogacy in recent times.

During an interview in 2017, Khan had said that he wanted to have kids in the next few years. He said: “No, I don’t feel time is running out…but I am sure when I am 70 and my child is about 20, then I’d feel it. The only reason I’d want to have a child right now or in the near future, say in two or three years, is because I’d want mom and dad to see my child."



On the work front, the actor will be seen next with Katrina Kaif in Bharat, which is slated to release on June 5. He is also shooting for Dabangg 3, which will release on December 20.