Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot at Lake Como like Deepika and Ranveer?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are riding high on love lately with their recent vacation in Italy prompting rumour mills to speculate that the couple is planning to get married at Lake Como very soon.



It looks like the duo has taken a cue from Deepika and Ranveer and are eyeing to make things official at the same venue.

As per reports, Alia and Ranbir are currently in Europe and will be heading to Lake Como very soon for a holiday.

The reports further state that the couple is planning to secretly tie the knot during their romantic getaway at the same destination Deepika and Ranveer got married at on November 14 and 15.

How true are the rumours, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan had recently reacted to the rumours saying, "It is a totally baseless rumour!”

On the other hand, Alia and Ranbir are busy spending quality time alongside each other on their loved-up getaway.

The two have been quite vocal regarding their feelings about each other from the start and are often seen indulging in PDA.

At an award ceremony, after getting an award for Best Actress, Alia thanked Ranbir and shouted, “I Love You” which was one of the cutest PDA moments for this Bollywood couple.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. 'Brahmastra' will see the light of day in the summer of 2020.