Thu May 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 9, 2019

Bharat: 'Shaadi waala gaana Aithey Aa' released

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 09, 2019

"Aithey Aa" song from upcoming Bollywood movie "Bharat" has been released.

Picturized on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and set in 1980s, the  track features against the backdrop of a wedding. 

 Salman Khan had announced the release date of the song on Wednesday.

Katirna Kaif, who  appears opposite Khan in the movie, posted the song on her Instagram on Thursday.


In an interview, "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar had described the "Aithey Aa" as  reverse version of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana from their film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. 

The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

