Bharat: 'Shaadi waala gaana Aithey Aa' released

"Aithey Aa" song from upcoming Bollywood movie "Bharat" has been released.

Picturized on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and set in 1980s, the track features against the backdrop of a wedding.

Salman Khan had announced the release date of the song on Wednesday.

Katirna Kaif, who appears opposite Khan in the movie, posted the song on her Instagram on Thursday.





In an interview, "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar had described the "Aithey Aa" as reverse version of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana from their film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

