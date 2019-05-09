Priyanka, Sophie, Danielle: Which of Jonas brothers' wives has highest net Worth?

LOS ANGELES: As the Jonas Brothers have made a comeback with their thrilling new hit songs and announced a tour that’s already been all over every social media outlet. But there is another trio taking the internet by storm.

The Jonas Brothers’ wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the three women have dubbed themselves the “Jonas Sisters” and have developed a friendship they haven’t been shy about. But which one of these Jo-Bro wives has the highest net worth?



Jonas, Chopra, and Turner are married to super handsome husbands, but they’ve all become very good friends from spending time with the guys while they restart their music careers.

Priyanka Chopra



Nick Jonas reportedly fell in love with Priyanka Chopra at first sight, and the two first appeared at the Met Gala in 2017 together. They tied the knot back in December 2018. Chopra first gained worldwide popularity after winning the Miss World competition in 2000 at the age of 18. Since then, she’s had a successful acting career. She also starred in the television show Quantico. She is a good friend of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Chopra is worth $28 million today.

Sophie Turner



Turner rose to fame after playing Sansa Stark on the popular HBO show Game of Thrones and she has since made an incredible name for herself in the acting world; she’s only 23 years old with approximately $6 million net worth. She currently makes a reported $175,000 per episode. Turner met husband Joe Jonas through mutual friends back in 2016. The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.



Danielle Jonas

Danielle is known as the fourth member of the band since she and Kevin Jonas first met in Bahamas in 2007. Danielle was a hair dresser from Denville, New Jersey. Kevin proposed to her in 2009, and they’ve been together for more than a decade now. Danielle has since launched her own business, a jewelry line called “Moments.” She is currently working on expanding the brand and has a net worth of $5 million.