Katrina Kaif on item numbers: If you feel objectified, don’t do it

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is known to set the dance floor on fire with her stellar moves and widely-cheered item numbers in her films, that some people have expressed their concern against for objectifying women.

Addressing this very issue, the beauty queen has stepped forth revealing whether she feels objectified with the ‘item numbers’ in her films or not and what her view is on the entire debate.

"Actually, I'm really glad that you asked that. I have a slightly different viewpoint on this, being someone for whom dance is a big part of life. I don't view my songs as item numbers. They are not. Because dance is an art form, it's an expression," she stated.

"In this world of social commentary that now everyone has a platform to say anything, sometimes we don't stop and question what is being said. We don't stop and analyse whether there is any truth to it,” she added.

“In some of these waves that became popular in the media, we see women dancing in films as them being objectified. If you, as a woman, or the actress feels for one second that you are being objectified in the song, you should not be doing it," she went on to say.