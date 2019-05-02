Ali Zafar being sued for Rs2 billion by Meesha Shafi over defamation

KARACHI: Meesha Shafi served a legal notice to Ali Zafar on Wednesday over ‘false’ statements made on national television against her.

The singer’s lawyer Nighat Dad announced with a copy of the notice that the Teefa in Trouble actor is being sued for Rs2 billion under the Section 8 of Defamation Ordinance, 2002.

“In a statement aired on Hum News on April 27 (a link of which you have posted on your Twitter account) you falsely claimed and published that our client is lying and has made false sexual harassment allegations against you just to get fame and recognition so as to get Canadian immigration,” the notice read.

“In addition to the same, you have also claimed that our client wants to become Malala [Yousafzai], thereby implying that Malala also fabricated a false story like Meesha just to gain international recognition and immigration of a foreign country,” it further added.

The notice further argued that Zafar falsely claimed that the case against him by Shafi has been dismissed by the ombudsperson adding that the case is challenged before Lahore High Court.

Moreover, it also revealed that Zafar’s claim of Shafi framing him for Canadian citizenship is also baseless as she had already been given the nationality in 2016.

An apology has been summoned by Shafi’s legal team within a span of 15 days or to pay the damaging amount.