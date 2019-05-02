Big Bang Theory cast get ready for final farewell with hand-print ceremony

Los Angeles: As their beloved comedy nears its end, the cast of the "Big Bang Theory" has left its mark on Hollywood history -- literally, as the seven actors immortalized their hand-prints in cement at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday.



Following the daily lives a group of geeky-but-lovable California scientists and their girlfriends, "Big Bang," which premiered in 2007, has for years been the most-watched comedy on US television.

The TV show's entire main ensemble participated in the cement ceremony, including Johnny Galecki (who plays exasperated straight-man Leonard), Jim Parsons (the sometimes-infuriating genius Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (the guys' across-the-hall neighbor Penny) and Simon Helberg (astronaut and mama's boy), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali, who is cripplingly shy talking to women), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler, a neurobiologist whose relationship with Sheldon is dictated by a contractual agreement) and Melissa Rauch (the small-but-mighty Bernadette) also took part in the ceremony.