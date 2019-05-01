Avengers: Endgame expected to overthrow Avatar by crossing $3 billion mark

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Box offices around the world have notably shaken after the release of Marvel Studios’ latest Avengers: Endgame and it looks like it is on its way to dethrone the most successful movie ever made: Avatar.
After breaking the record of the biggest opener in history by racking in $1.2 billion, the film by the Russo Brothers is all set to become the most successful movie ever.
The 2009 released James Cameron directorial, Avatar collected over $2.7 billion and it appears that the Marvel film can easily reach the target and dethrone the sci-fi classic.
Variety reported that Endgame has been predicted by numerous film analysts to go beyond the mark of $3 billion.
After Avatar is the iconic drama film Titanic that has collected $2.1 billion, followed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $2.06 billion, Avengers: Infinity War with $2.04 million and Jurassic World with $1.6 billion.
