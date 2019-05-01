Avengers: Endgame expected to overthrow Avatar by crossing $3 billion mark

Box offices around the world have notably shaken after the release of Marvel Studios’ latest Avengers: Endgame and it looks like it is on its way to dethrone the most successful movie ever made: Avatar.



After breaking the record of the biggest opener in history by racking in $1.2 billion, the film by the Russo Brothers is all set to become the most successful movie ever.

The 2009 released James Cameron directorial, Avatar collected over $2.7 billion and it appears that the Marvel film can easily reach the target and dethrone the sci-fi classic.

Variety reported that Endgame has been predicted by numerous film analysts to go beyond the mark of $3 billion.

After Avatar is the iconic drama film Titanic that has collected $2.1 billion, followed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $2.06 billion, Avengers: Infinity War with $2.04 million and Jurassic World with $1.6 billion.