Captain America gives a nod of approval to those not spoiling Avengers: Endgame

With an entire era coming to an end with the release of Avengers: Endgame, many fans have religiously closed themselves off from the world till they see the film to avoid those sadists who drop in spoilers to ruin the experience for others. While for those who didn’t –they now have the nod of approval from Captain America himself.



Turning to Twitter, famed Hollywood actor Chris Evans who has been essaying the much-loved character of Captain America in the Marvel cinematic universe, has given a shout-out to those ‘unselfish’ souls who despite having watched the film and perhaps not remaining the same person subsequent to it, have kept their lips tied to show comradery to their fellow Marvel fans.

Sharing a tweet from the directors of the film, the Russo Brothers, Chris stated: “Much love to the fans who have kept spoilers to themselves. It’s a very unselfish thing to do.”

Along with the tweet was a video that showed montages from several MCU films with the text reading: “Much love to the fans who have kept spoilers to themselves. It’s a very unselfish thing to do.”