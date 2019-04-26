close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 26, 2019

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 to hit screens on December 20

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 26, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood super star Salman Khan’s much anticipated film ‘Dabangg 3’ will release on December 20, 2019, the actor has confirmed.

Salman Khan made the official announcement for the release of Dabangg 3 by sharing a teaser poster on his Instagram with caption ‘Chulbul is back…..#Dabangg 3’.


The film is the third part of the hugely successful franchise starring Salman Khan and Sanokshi Sinha.

Earlier, there were reports that Dabangg 3 will be released in 2020.

Salman kick started shooting of ‘Dabangg 3’ film in April, Indian media reported.

