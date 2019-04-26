'Avengers: Endgame' earns $169 million globally on day first





LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Endgame" opened to a mighty $169 million on the day first of global release. While the box office experts predict that the film will net more than $800 million in its first weekend.

The film is heading toward a great weekend after heroic haul, includes a $107.5 million debut in China, an $8.4 million launch in South Korea, a $7 million bow in Australia and a $6 million day one in France. All in, it shatters industry records for a single-day gross in as many markets.

The film is now playing in 25 major markets, opening in first place in every single country in which it played. The opening numbers set a new record in everywhere from China to New Zealand.

Over the weekend, “Avengers: Endgame” will be open in the whole international marketplace with the exception of Russia, where it opens on April 29.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson and Danai Gurira.