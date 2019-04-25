Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture from New York sets internet on fire

Bollywood's obsession with newbie Sara Ali Khan is not over yet, evident from the fact that anything the starlet posts becomes an overnight sensation.



The internet is currently crushing over Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture from New York vacation which she undertook with her friends.

While Sara is now back in Mumbai , it looks like the 'Simmba' starlet is reminiscing the time she spent in the NYC.

In the picture, Sara just like any other tourist is seen smiling to the camera while standing on a bridge against the picturesque backdrop.

Sara captioned the picture as, “Travel makes one modest, you see what a tiny place you occupy in the world - Gustave Flaubert #cityofdreams.”

The photo showcases Sara sporting a khaki green T-shirt with a white sweater tied around her waist and hair which she let loose.



Sara Ali Khan is on a roll these days. After delivering back to back hits like 'Simmba' and 'Kedarnath', the 23-year-old actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film 'Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan sequel to 'Love Aaj Kal' that originally starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.



She will also feature in the remake of 'Coolie No. 1' alongside Varun Dhawan.

As per reports, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen shaking a leg to the famous songs- 'Husn Hai Suhana' and 'Main To Raste' in the film.