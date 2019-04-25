SRK to share screen with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'?

Pitted against each other often, two of the most iconic superstars of the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a bittersweet relationship.



The two however enjoy a special camaraderie and are said to be supportive of each other's work.

While recently Shah Rukh was in awe of Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat's trailer, Salman was quoted as calling SRK a legend.

According to the latest buzz, after Salman Khan did a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero', the latter is ready to reciprocate with the same gesture as he might be seen alongside Salman in his upcoming mega blockbuster 'Dabangg 3'.

A report published in MidDay suggests that Salman is keen to feature Shah Rukh Khan in the portion that traces Chulbul Pandey's journey. And sources close to the daily reveal that SRK has given a green signal to this development.

It was earlier said that 'Dabangg 3' would be a prequel. However, these rumours were quashed by Salman who said that there is a twist in the plot.

He had said, "The story starts with 'Dabangg 3' in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then - what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's up to now."

Going by the latest development, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be a part of the flashback.

Salman is shooting for Dabangg 3 in Mumbai currently. The film unites the hit pairing of Salman and Sonakshi Sinha. Producer Arbaaz Khan recently revealed plans of releasing the film near Christmas 2019.