Jami throws away his Lux Style Award to show solidarity with #MeToo survivors

One of Pakistan’s most esteemed filmmakers, Jami has joined the list of industry insiders standing against the Lux Style Awards 2019 by dumping his previously bagged LSA on a road outside his house.

The acclaimed director turned to Twitter on Wednesday sharing pictures of the Lux Style Award he received for his film ‘Moor’, placed in the middle of a busy road outside his house.

“Lux Award for Best film Moor is now on the road outside my gate. We believe and stand by our Women stories!”, read Jami’s tweet.

Sharing the same on his official Facebook page, the filmmaker writes: “Lux award —- yes here u go! We promised and let’s hope someone picks it. For us its done

We stand by our women and their word!!”.

Soon after, Jami’s unique way of protest has led to mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising his action while others criticizing him for disrespecting the accolade.

Jami is a known voice amongst the entertainment industry speaking out against sexual harassment as earlier in February Jami announced on his social media that his production company will no longer work with individuals supporting alleged sexual harassers.