Mehwish Hayat reveals her first crush is a Hollywood star

Famed Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has come forth revealing that her first crush is Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.



On a morning show when host Faisal Qureshi asked Mehwish about her first love, the ‘Chalawa’ actress disclosed that her first crush is 55-year-old John Wicks actor Keanu Reeves.

Meanwhile, during the rapid fire round Faisal Qureshi who was hosting the show was asked the same, to which he replied that his first love is none other than Babra Sharif who was once among the iconic celebs of Pakistan entertainment media industry during her times.

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on 23 March, 2019 for outstanding performance in her field of work.