Game of Thrones 8 breaks piracy records in India after release of first episode

As the final season of Game of Thrones released its first episode it is being said that the famed HBO series broke some major records of piracy in India.



GoT’S final season's first episode was released on Monday and according to sources as it has about 17.4 million views legally as of Thursday.

Although according to reports the legal viewership of the premier was three times less than the pirated one.

About 10 million of those pirated views were only reported from India where the only source to watch the first episode of GoT is Hotstar, on which it’s available only to the premium users.

On the other hand it was surprising that US stood third in pirating GoT and China stood second on the ground.

Meanwhile, the second episode of the Season 8 of Game of Thrones will release on 21, April 2019.