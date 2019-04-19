close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

Netizens unleash meme fest after 'Kalank’ failed to impress fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

Highly-anticipated Bollywood movie ‘Kalank’ starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has become the latest target of memes after its release, as it failed to match up to the expectations of the audience.

Karan Johar-produced ‘Kalank’ just after its release inspired a meme fest on social media which reviews that the biggest production movie didn’t live up to the expectations as predicted during the promotions of the film.

Since then, Twitterati bankrolled the movie by posting hilarious memes on social media.

Although the plot seemed to lack soul, ‘Kalank’ starrers Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonkashi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt who played pivotal roles in the movie received much appreciation for their outstanding performaces in the movie.

Meanwhile, ‘Kalank’ directed by Abhishek Verman  started well at the box office with the collection of 21.60 crores on its first day of release.

