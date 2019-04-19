Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have a baby anytime soon?

MUMBAI: Four months after wedding, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas has finally responded to the question about bringing a baby into the world.

Nick Jonas, during an interview, was asked if he and his wife Priyanka Chopra were going to have a child anytime soon. The 26-year-old musician gave a simple four-word answer saying, "We're taking our time."

Jonas also revealed that he is in the process of building a legacy to share with their future children in a few years. Jonas and Chopra tied the knot last year in Christian and Hindu rituals.

In the past, Chopra had also shared her about how she feels on having kids, saying: "We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much."



The couple tied the knot in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.