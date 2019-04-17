Kangana’s sister Rangoli questions patriotism of Alia Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan was trolled heavily on social media after Kangana Ranaut’s sister attacked the duo questioning their loyalty to the country.

Sharing an article critical of them, Rangoli had stated: “These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations”.

On Tuesday, Soni Razdan broke her silence using social media over the constant attacks of Kangana and her sister Rangoli on Bhatt family and questioning their nationality.

Without mentioning Kangana and her sister, she wrote: “Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with being a human being. We are all human beings first and citizens of the world we live in. Secularism and democratic principles are values and it’s those that I stand for. #VoteOutHate”

Razdan’s tweet received hated comments from the trolls to which she responded by saying: “I do actually. My father is Indian. Lived in India since I was 3 months old. Pay taxes. Hold an Overseas Citizen of India card. If my hard earned income is good enough to be used to better this nation then I have a right to voice my opinions too. #VoteOutHate”.

This isn’t the first time Bhatt family is targeted by the ‘Queen’ actress or her family, recently Kangana called Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy ‘mediocre’ and also said that it’s embarrassing for her to be compared with Alia.