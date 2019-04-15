close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2019

Kriti looks pretty performing to Kalank's song Aira Gaira: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 15, 2019


MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur  have won the hearts of their fans with their smashing dancing skills  they showed to   song Aira Gaira from Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

 The video of the song, released on Saturday night, is going crazy viral, having  over three millions views on YouTube.

 The song has been sung by Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi and it has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 

Kriti's look in a purple lehenga  mesmerised her admirers, while Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen dressed in a green and a black kurta respectively. The song has a peppy vibe we get a glimpse of Kriti Sanon's fabulous dance moves in the song.

Jashn ki raat! #AiraGaira Out Today! Stay Tuned! #Kalank

Kalank has been in talks for its an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

