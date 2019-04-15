Kriti looks pretty performing to Kalank's song Aira Gaira: Watch





MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur have won the hearts of their fans with their smashing dancing skills they showed to song Aira Gaira from Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

The video of the song, released on Saturday night, is going crazy viral, having over three millions views on YouTube.

The song has been sung by Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi and it has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Kriti's look in a purple lehenga mesmerised her admirers, while Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen dressed in a green and a black kurta respectively. The song has a peppy vibe we get a glimpse of Kriti Sanon's fabulous dance moves in the song.





Kalank has been in talks for its an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.