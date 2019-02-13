Internet erupts with memes after Katy Perry's Grammy outfit goes wrong

LOS ANGELES: Famed American singing sensation Katy Perry is being brutally roasted on the internet over her Grammy outfit with many responding to the singer's sartorial choice with hilarious memes.



While the 61st Grammy Awards had jaw-dropping appearances at the red carpet by Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, Katy's was a major fashion disaster.

The Fireworks singer and songwriter hit the red carpet in a pink fluffy strapless yet structured Balmain outfit, almost making her look like a marshmallow. The outfit had a metallic finish on the chest area and opened up in a balloon-like pattern from the waist onwards.

This gave netizens enough reason to generate epic memes on.

Have a look at some of the most amusing ones here:

While celebrities often blast at trolls for such memes, Katy has observed has done the exact opposite.

She too joined in on making fun of herself posting a meme on her account.

Katy posted her favourite meme of herself on Instagram! saying "hi to whoever made this," read the sporty singer's caption.