Alia Bhatt responds to Kangana for calling her Karan Johar's 'puppet'

MUMBAI: Indian charming actress Alia Bhatt has responded to outspoken Kangana Ranaut’s allegations that she is a 'puppet' of filmmaker Karan Johar, and doesn’t have a spine to give her own statements.



Bollywood's emerging actress, during a media interaction, said she has done nothing to get a reaction like that, adding : "I would like to react to her personally to her complaints. I don’t want to drag it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes. She’s a very outspoken person and I commend her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don’t know. Basically, it wasn’t my intention. I didn’t do anything to get a reaction like this."



It is pertinent to note that Kangana had lashed out at Alia, saying, "girls like her often expect me to attend screenings of their films and to promote their work on social media, but rarely repay the favour," she had made this comments against Alia for not lauding her work during the release of her latest film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

She went on to say that she has had enough of Bollywood ganging up against her for her outspokenness, and vowed to ‘expose’ each and every one of them.



Kangana had made a personal phonecall to Alia to express her feelings on her recently released film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.