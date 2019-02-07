Nick Jonas' mom drops comment on Priyanka's post

NEW YORK: Bollywood's actress Priyanka Chopra recently made her appearance on The Tonight Show with a stunning look, donning a gorgeous white pantsuit with silver embellishments, which got her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' sweet comment.

The Quantico actress, 36, took to her Instagram handle to share few photos of her bold look displaying her confidence as she appeared in white structured top for the interview. Her mother-in-law Denise Jonas, who wrote: "Love you daughter." Aww, how sweet is that!

For the show, Priyanka opted for a white pant-suit, which she accessorised with neatly styled hair and bright lips. "When you pose too hard... before and after," she captioned the photo.

And Priyanka Chopra proved she's not read to give up the bridal white just yet as she put on a busty display for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy on Tuesday.