Preity Zinta --Bollywood’s bubbly actress turns 44

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s bubbly actress celebrated her 44th birthday today Thursday. She was amongst the leading ladies of Bollywood in the early 2000's.



Preity made her Bollywood debut performance in 1998 in Mani Ratnam's film ‘Dil Se’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Since then, there was no looking back for Pretty. She starred in film ‘Kya Kehna’ opposite Saif Ali Khan which showed us her true mettle as not only a bonafide performer but a lead actress as well.

Then came ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ which marked her stamp in Bollywood.

Preity won millions of hearts all over the world with Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

She has also been a part of other memorable movies like Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Veer-Zara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.