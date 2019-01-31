WATCH: Jersey Shore star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley posts video of fight with Roger Mathews.

American television personality Jennifer Lynn "Jenni" Farely also known ass JWoww who came to prminance as cast member of " Jersey Shore" has taken the internet by storm by sharing her personal videos from her relationship with estranged husband Roger Mathews.



One of the videos shared by the "Jersey Shore" star on her website shows Mathews hitting her.

The 32-year old also wrote a scathing letter on her website addressing her her husband.

She also went on to post disturbing videos from security cameras, with one showing Mathew pushing JWoww to the ground as the couple fight while in their kitchen.

The husband is also seen holding his crying son, joking about being on heroin and cheating on JWoww.

When contacted by ETonline, Mathew 's representative declined to comment on the matter.