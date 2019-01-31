close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

WATCH: Jersey Shore star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley posts video of fight with Roger Mathews.

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

American television personality Jennifer Lynn "Jenni" Farely also known ass JWoww who came to prminance as cast member of " Jersey Shore" has taken the internet by storm by sharing her personal videos from her relationship with estranged husband Roger  Mathews.

One of the videos shared by the "Jersey Shore" star on her website shows Mathews hitting her. 

 The 32-year old also wrote a scathing letter on her website addressing her her husband.

She also went on to post  disturbing videos from security cameras, with one showing Mathew pushing JWoww to the ground as the couple fight while in their kitchen.

The husband is also seen holding his crying son, joking about being on heroin and cheating on JWoww.

When contacted by ETonline, Mathew 's representative declined to comment on the matter.

