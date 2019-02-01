WATCH: Roger Mathews vows to prove Jenni 'JWoww' Farley liar

Roger Mathews, estranged husband of Jenni "JWoww" Farely, has responded to the "Jersey Shore" star's allegations that he is an abuser to the core.



Also read: WATCH: Jersey Shore star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley posts video of fight with Roger Mathew

"Truly sad it has come to this," Mathews captioned an Instagram video.



In the video he said: "I sit here humbly before you today, a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances.

Things were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it.

We're going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it.



"We've proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and will do it again. I will attach the documents so you can see that. This is just the early stages of this".





JWoww had also posted a couple of videos along with a letter to Roger Mathews.



One of the videos shared by the "Jersey Shore" star on her website showed Mathews hitting her.



The 32-year old also wrote a scathing letter on her website addressing her husband.



The husband is also seen holding his crying son, joking about being on heroin and cheating on JWoww.

