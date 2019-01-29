Pakistani celebrities give love to Mohsin Abbas Haider after alarming post

Acclaimed Pakistani actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider left many of his fans and well-wishers in extreme distress after he dropped an alarming post on his social media accounts.

The 34-year-old Na Maloom Afraad star’s mental health seems to be on a state of declination as he revealed disturbingly that depression is now taking a toll on him.

The post which has now been deleted, read: “Depression is all set to kill me soon. Just wanted to say thanks to the people who caused it.”

Soon after, luminaries from all around Pakistan stepped forward expressing their support for the actor in his time of need with some even dropping advices on how to deal with the illness.

The list of industry stalwarts included actor Osman Khalid Butt who stated: “Bro I’m here any time you need to talk or vent. Stay strong. You are loved.”

Mansha Pasha express her concerns saying “Mohsin called you today. Please call back when you are feeling up to it. Hope youre okay.”

Moreover, singer Natasha Baig, model Amna Baber, TV personality Anoushey Ashraf also came out to make the actor feel loved.

Ayesha Omer came forward with words of encouragement saying: “You’re not alone, Mohsin. Just talk to someone and get help. Talk to anyone you feel like but talk. Don’t be afraid to get help or open up about what you’re feeling. It is completely okay to not be okay. There are so many people who love you and your energy. I’m one of them. Just take 15 minutes at a time. Surround yourself with people who lift you up. Forget everything else. This is about you and you got this. Put on Surah Rehman when you feel helpless. It will give you peace. And then get help. Professional and friendly. Do not let anyone’s opinion define you. They are people, just like you.”

On the other hand, comedian Ali Gul Pir and model Fia Khan shared their own experiences.

“I don’t know you personally but I suffer from anxiety, which might not be anything close to what you are going through. However, I want you to know that it is tough but it will get better. If you ever need to talk to talk or listen or tell you jokes, I’m your man. I know we don’t know each other but I’ve heard great things about you and would love to get to know you,” stated Pir.



