Janhvi Kapoor’s WhatsApp conversation with dad Boney Kapoor is too hilarious to ignore!

A WhatsApp conversation between Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her dad Boney Kapoor is simple too cute to ignore.



The Dhadak actor recently took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the hilarious WhatsApp conversation.

The Dhadak actor is known to be a fitness freak and it’s her gym appearances that had helped her gain popularity and it has only been increasing ever since.

Boney Kapoor teased his daughter for her gym addiction.

In the screenshot, one can see that Boney Kapoor had sent her an article which read, "Do you suffer from exercise addiction?" to which Janhvi replied with a facepalm emoji.

Janvhi Kapoor is often snapped by the paparazzi outside the gym.

Currently, she is working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, the first female IAF pilot.