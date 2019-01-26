Princess Diaries 3 on the cards: Anne Hathaway confirms

The long wait for Princess Diaries fans may finally be coming to an end as Anne Hathaway dropped in the good news, setting free a wave of excitement and elation amongst fans who had been patiently waiting since the past 15 years.



The 36-year-old actor who essayed the role of Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi in the Princess Diaries series unveiled the news during an interview with Watch What Happens Live, affirming to the speculations as well as the hopes and dreams of fans of the third installment being on the cards.

"There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she had stated.

"I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen," she added.

While voicing out her apprehensions regarding the installment, she went on to say: “It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."