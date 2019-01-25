Don't watch 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' alone: Netflix warns people

Netflix has warned people against watching "Conversation with a killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes alone a day after it was released on the streaming service.



According to reports, the release coincides with the 30th anniversary of the American serial killer, kidnapper and rapist who was executed on January 24 1989.

The docu-series features interviews with the serial killer while he was on death row.