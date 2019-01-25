Ranveer Singh is my hero: Karan Johar

Hailed as a powerhouse with incredible amounts of energy, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a fan in ace filmmaker Karan Johar as well.



Speaking to an Indian publication on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Karan Johar revealed his equation with the 'Simmba' actor

"I loved Ranveer on the cover of India Today magazine. I love Ranveer. He is my go to person for everything. He is very flamboyant and that's something that he shows to the public. He is always this person, he is originally very flamboyant. He is my hero," Karan said.

He added, "Ranveer's energy enhances his stardom. Other actors like Ranbir kapoor, Varun Dhawan don't have that much energy but they are unique in their own way. They are amazing actors and are really good on screen."

Ranveer Singh's impressive performance in his latest film 'Simmba', produced by Karan Johar, was lauded by the critics and audience alike.

The film went on to do tremendous business of around Rs 293 crores, for which Karan even thanked Ranveer for his bang on portrayal of Sangram Bhalerao in the film.