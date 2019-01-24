Shahid Kapoor shares his craziest female fan story ever

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has with time established himself as one of the most bankable actors of the Hindi film industry.

Shahid’s exceptional acting prowess and his strong screen space has wowed audiences, his huge fan following is a proof enough of that.

Needless to say, the actor has a lot of fans and some very crazy fan stories too.

In a recent interview with Indian magazine Filmfare, Shahid Kapoor recalled the craziest thing a female fan has done for him.

The 'Padmaavat' actor said, “(She) Climbed into my house at 2 am in the morning. And I wouldn’t call that fan, ‘a fan’. It was more like a stalker. And I was literally crazy. I was very afraid and it wasn’t cool.”

In the interview, Shahid also said revealed how he fell in love with his wife Mira Rajput in the first instance despite she being 13 years younger than him.



