SRK’s son Aryan Khan’s Facebook account hacked

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is a popular figure on social media. The star kid has garnered a massive fan following even before debuting in Bollywood.



However in an unfortunate incident, Aryan revealed that his Facebook account has gotten hacked.

He took to Instagram and wrote, “Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it.”

This is not the first time that a famous personality’s social media account has gotten hacked. A little while ago, Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter went through the same problem.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is currently completing education in films in California. In an interview when Shah Rukh Khan was asked if his sons Aryan and AbRam will join films, the superstar said that they will have to complete their degrees first.

It is said that Aryan will be launched in the film industry by ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

“Aryan is my godchild. When he comes back, he is going to decide if he wants to be in the movies. And if he does, of course, I will be a big part of it as a director or just as a guiding support," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had revealed.

However, during recent interactions, SRK had said that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, rather wants to direct films.