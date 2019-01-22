Spice Girls’ ‘gender justice’ merch made by exploited female workers

While the iconic female band of Spice Girls is known to have raised their voice for women empowerment, it appears that what happens behind the public’s eye is the complete opposite.

The five-member musical group had landed in hot waters after a Guardian investigation report found that the t-shirts sold to raise money for Comic Relief’s ‘gender justice’ were made by underpaid and overworked Bangladeshi female factory workers under dire and condemnable working conditions.

According to the report, the workers complained of being verbally abused and harassed amidst their working hours that extended to over 16 hours in a day for which they were paid a meager amount of 35pc per hour.

It was further revealed that the female machinists were also referred to by their managers as ‘daughters of prostitutes’ upon their failure to hit the daily goal.

The group had been condemned highly for ironically using the ‘#IWannaBeASpiceGirl’ merchandise to help fund the campaign preaching equality for women.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson of the musical band revealed that they were “deeply shocked and appalled” while adding that an investigation into the working conditions of the machinists would be launched as well.