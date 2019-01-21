Watch: Taimur Ali Khan enjoying horse-riding

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan, adorable son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who has been making headlines since he was born.



On Monday, Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed horse-riding with an expert holding the horse and walking with the two years Old Khan.

This was not the first time the little Nawab took the horse riding.

Taimur Ali Khan looked very much the royal prince, giving different expressions to the photographers.

The little Nawab has been enjoying the hose ride with his father since he was baby. First he used to sit with Saif and later started sitting on his own.

Taimur Ali Khan has a huge fan following and they keep a watch on what he does next.