Kangana Ranaut says she was harassed on sets, but not sexually

Undeniably one of Bollywood’s most fierce and outspoken artist Kangana Ranaut has marked a name for herself for calling out the bad in the industry instead of remaining mum.



In an interview PTI the 31-year-old Queen star came forth speaking about the varying forms of harassment prevalent in the industry and how the term extends beyond sexual means.

"Harassment happens on many levels. So many times on sets, I wasn’t sexually harassed, but some people had ego issues. It wouldn’t come under #MeToo but it was still harassment," she stated.

The actor goes on to elaborate saying: "Things like making me wait on set for six hours, willingly giving me wrong call time to make me stand, always giving me the wrong set of dates so I’m missing out on opportunities and then cancelling the schedule last minute by these heroes. Ganging up on me and not inviting me to film events, launching trailers without me and then someone else dubbed for me without even telling me, which is violating the basic right of taking permission from an actor.”

Treading the Manikarnika star stressed on the need for workplaces to be made a safe haven for artists through modifications in policy.

“On film sets, there have to be strict rules and strict action should be taken. Things can’t be solved on a personal level or behind closed doors. Things should be taken to authority and immediate action is the need of the hour. When anyone raises concern, people, director, producer or anyone needs to solve it. We need to become more sensitive about these things," she stated.