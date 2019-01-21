I'm in a relationship with myself: Karan Johar

With so many Bollywood stars tying the knot in the recent past, people are now looking towards the unmarried stalwarts of the industry inquisitive about when their wedding bells will be chiming in.



India’s famed producer and talk show host Karan Johar is one such person who has maintained a stance in the industry remaining unattached to any possible romantic strings.

During an interview on Neha Dhupia’s podcast, the director shed light on his plans of finding love saying that it may a little too late for him.

"At 46, I can't be in a relationship. And I'm not being cynical, I'm being practical. I don't think I can divide my time between a relationship, and my mom and two kids. Not that one has to be sacrificed for the other, but I want to divide my time only between the relationships I have with my work,” he states.

"Finally, I can say that I'm in a relationship with myself. And when you are in one of those, you don't have either the space or the time for anyone else," added the filmmaker.