Sara Ali Khan is a mix of Kareena and Karisma: Rohit Shetty

The newest addition in Bollywood Sara Ali Khan has taken over the hearts of people all around including movie buffs, fellow actors as well as leading directors from the industry who appear to be completely in awe of her swiftly growing star power.



During an interview, Simmba director Rohit Shetty expressed his admiration for the starlet and her swift and rapid grasp over the industry, engraving a name for herself in the industry within no time.

"When we did Aankh Marey, I already told her that we did not have a replacement of Karishma Kapoor, who was a great actor and at the same time managed the mass palette well. Doing Dil Toh Pagal Hai also and doing all David Dhawan films too and then came Kareena." He stated.

Moreover, the filmmaker goes on to say: “Amongst the young lot, I think she can fix that block, she can do a Kedarnath also and also can do a Simmba. Rarely, we have this combination in a younger lot and she fits that bill. When I say this, I think that is the quality of a superstar."

Even though the Kedarnaht star has publically proclaimed part of her fame to have come from her lineage with superstar parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, the hard work she puts into her performances has also played a crucial role in bringing her to the top.