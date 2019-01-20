Deepika-Ranveer's latest PDA under magazine cover is winning hearts

B-Town’s favorite lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone give their fans a new reason to gush over their endearing romance everyday with some heartwarming PDA.



In the latest news from the duo, the 33-year-old Tamasha starlet was founding swooning over her husband’s latest magazine cover and dropping down a comment referencing to his hottest rap song from Gully Boy titled ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

“Tera time aa gaya baby... [Your time is here baby],” she wrote adding in a wink and a kiss for the actor.

The Simmba star on the other hand was quick to react to his wife’s comment, directing all praise to her by saying: “tu jo mil gayi mujhe … [because now I have you].”

The actor has been making headlines previously as well with him talking about his experience as a married man saying: “I’m loving it and highly recommend it. I have been married to Deepika in my head for years now. Just a few months into our relationship, I knew she was the one for me and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her I had committed my life to her well before the rituals. I was waiting for her to be ready for it.”