Kangana Ranaut on post-MeToo era: People are now cautious

Bollywood star Kanganata Ranaut has built up a fierce reputation in the industry for being outspoken and raising her voice for women empowerment.



The 31-year-old Queen actor has now stepped forth with her comments on the post-#MeToo Bollywood that has brought about a sense of caution in the general behavior of people all around.

In conversation with the Indian Express, the actor termed it commendable that sexual abusers are being named and shamed while criminal proceedings also being implemented against them.

She goes on to add: “But the good thing is that in the light of all of this people have become absolutely cautious of their behavior, their conduct, and obviously a person will think 10 times before humiliating anyone and violating their human rights."