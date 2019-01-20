close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 20, 2019
I will destroy each of them: Kangana Ranaut on protests against Manikarnika

I will destroy each of them: Kangana Ranaut on protests against Manikarnika
Read More

Read More

Kangana Ranaut on post-MeToo era: People are now cautious

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 20, 2019

Bollywood star Kanganata Ranaut has built up a fierce reputation in the industry for being outspoken and raising her voice for women empowerment.

The 31-year-old Queen actor has now stepped forth with her comments on the post-#MeToo Bollywood that has brought about a sense of caution in the general behavior of people all around.

In conversation with the Indian Express, the actor termed it commendable that sexual abusers are being named and shamed while criminal proceedings also being implemented against them.

She goes on to add: “But the good thing is that in the light of all of this people have become absolutely cautious of their behavior, their conduct, and obviously a person will think 10 times before humiliating anyone and violating their human rights."

Latest News

More From Entertainment