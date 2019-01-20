Jahnvi Kapoor reacts to Priya Prakash's Sridevi Bungalow controversy

With ‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier getting embroiled in contention over her upcoming Bollywood release ‘Sridevi Bungalow’, Jahnvi Kapoor has reacted to the controversy first time in public.



During an interaction with the media, the late Bollywood veteran actor’s daughter Jahnvi was hurled with a question regarding the recent mounting controversy surrounding the Malayalam actor and her upcoming Bollywood debut which has an uncanny resemblance to the life of the deceased Chandni star.

However, when questioned on the matter, the Dhadak star chose to dodge the question instead with her manager jumping in to wrap up the Q&A session for touching the subject.

With Boney Kapoor having filed a legal notice against the makers of the film already for the insensitive portrayal of Sridevi, Prakash had earlier responded to the legal notice saying: “Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma'am.”