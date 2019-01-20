Salman Khan lookalike spotted in Karachi

KARACHI: Bollywood superhero Salman Khan’s lookalike was spotted in Karachi’s Bolton Market, with a video of him going viral on various social media platforms.



The lookalike of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was spotted in the parking area of Karachi's famous Bolton Market with social media users startled at the uncanny resemblance of the Karachiite with that of the megastar.

Along with the eerily similar appearance, the lookalike also appears to be donning a similar taste in fashion as well as hairstyle as the Bharat star, bringing about conjectures that perhaps aside from being a mirror image, he is also a fan of the actor.