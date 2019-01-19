Anushka Sharma pens emotional post for Virat after India’s historic ODI win

Famed Indian actress Anushka Sharma has wished the Indian cricket team on their historic ODI series win against Australia.



In an emotional post, Anushka also congratulated her husband and the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for the victory.

She wrote, “What an unforgettable & outstanding tour it’s been !! Happy to have witnessed the historic victories by the men HUGE congratulations And so proud of you my love @virat.kohli,” she captioned a picture of the team as they lifted the cup after the win.





Anushka had spent the New Year with Virat in Australia where the Indian team had been for the tournament.

The ‘Zero’ actress had earlier extended felicitations to the team when they won the test series recently. “They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest. So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli,” she had captioned a photo album of the team from the tour.







