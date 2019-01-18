Kapil Sharma's distasteful flirting comment on woman lands him in trouble?

MUMBAI: Indian stand-up comedian and host of comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show” is flying high post marriage and the success of the second season of his show.



However, Kapil’s distasteful comment on a woman in audience has left him in trouble.

According to India Today report, Kapil took the liberty of not following a certain part of the script and made a distasteful comment on a woman.

In his comments to a lady in the audience, Kapil says ““Agar papa saath mein nahi aaye hote, to main aur baatein karta (If papa was not with you, I would talk to you something else)”

While this might or might not have offended the woman, the crew members of the show were not happy about Kapil's comment.

They reportedly went up to Salman Khan to complaint about Kapil and told him that the comedian should not digress from the script and make comments that might land him in trouble.