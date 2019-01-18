Ranveer Singh says he does not want to displace Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Bollywood newly-wed couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.



The Bollywood lovebirds tied the knot last November following six years of dating.

After the marriage, unlike the norms, Deepika did not move into Ranveer Singh’s house, instead Simmba actor moved to Deepika’s apartment.

Ranveer Singh has also agreed and he might be contemplating breaking tradition and adopting his wife’s surname instead.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 33-year-old Ranveer was rumored to be replacing his surname with ‘Padukone’ and while addressing the hearsay, the actor found the idea to actually be a good one.

Also, in an India Today magazine, Ranveer says “I've grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do."

The report quoted Ranveer saying, the most sensible and convenient thing was for him to move into her set-up. She was comfortable there and he did not want to displace her. “I always try to give her priority.”