Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan to star together in a movie?

Sara Ali Khan has been vocal about her feelings for Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan. The 25-year-old actress has repeatedly said that she finds Kartik cute and wants to date him.



While the two are currently not a pair in real life, they might just come together on the screen for a film.

According to Indian media reports, Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is planning on making a sequel of Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Love Aaj Kal’ in which he is thinking of roping in Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan. However, nothing has been officially confirmed as of now.

Imtiaz, when asked about the speculation during an interaction with the media at the launch of music composer Pritam Chakraborty's new company along with Karan Johar, Pritam Chakraborty, Advait Chandan and Kabir Khan, said that he cannot give away any information right now.

He said, "I can't talk about it because we haven't announced anything regarding it. Now, we are at the drawing board and trying to work out things."

Imtiaz added, "As of now, nothing is confirmed, but we are working towards a film but right now, I can't say anything about it.”

Kartik Aryan mustered immense fame and success right after his first film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ directed by Luv Ranjan was released.

When the actor was asked about Sara’s confession regarding him, he couldn’t stop blushing adding that he would like to go out on a coffee date with the Simmba starlet.

"Haan, coffee peena chahoonga," he told the reporters at the event.

Kartik will be soon seen with Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi which releases on March 1, 2019.