Ranveer Singh has this relationship advice for Ranbir Kapoor

Before Indian actress Deepika Padukone found love in husband Ranveer Singh, she used to date Ranbir Kapoor, touted as Bollywood’s ultimate heartthrob.



While Ranbir was said to be cheating on Deepika with Katrina which led to the couple’s breakup back in 2009, Ranveer Singh has been a total gentleman with her and their marriage is a proof enough of that.

Recently Ranveer was asked to give Ranbir a relationship advice and the Simmba actor had an epic reply.

"Ranbir is his own person. He is mature, he is an adult. He has seen life. And I'm sure he is capable of making his own decisions. He doesn't need advice from anyone," Ranveer said.

As of now, Ranbir is in a steady relationship with ladylove Alia Bhatt.

There are reports that suggest Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor wanting the couple to exchange rings coming June. However they will wait until the release of their upcoming film, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, before they make any such announcements.

When Alia was asked about her marriage plans in an interview last year, she had said that it would have to wait. "When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I am getting married. The same question is coming all over. So you know, I am only 25 years old. I think it's too soon to get married right now," she had said.